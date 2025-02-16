No. 1 Auburn edges No. 2 Alabama in a showdown of top-ranked teams; a rematch is set for March 8

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Auburn and Alabama had never played as top-10 teams. On Saturday, the Tigers and Crimson Tide squared off as the top teams in the country — and didn't disappoint.

No. 1 Auburn went on the road and beat No. 2 Alabama 94-85 in the historic matchup of in-state rivals. And a rematch of the top-rated teams might be coming shortly, because they meet again at Auburn on March 8. And, they might not be done then — they could face off in the Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments.

“All eyes in college basketball were on the state of Alabama and the SEC,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after his team improved to 23-2 overall and 11-1 in the conference. “What this conference has done in men’s basketball is historic.”

Pearl pointed to Auburn’s hot start in the game, scoring the first nine points, as key to winning on the road in big games.

Alabama coach Nate Oats noted that run, too, as well as Auburn scoring the final seven points of the first half and six of the first eight points of the second half as pivotal moments.

“I thought we played pretty hard and didn’t turn the ball over a whole lot,” Oats said, noting seven turnovers. “Too many guys were getting 3’s off that weren’t supposed to be getting 3’s and they go 12 for 30 from 3.”

Auburn forward Johni Broome used the stage to restate his case in the player-of-the-year race — one that took a hit after he missed two games due to injuries and played just two minutes in a third. Broome controlled the game Saturday, finishing with 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after a win over Alabama at an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

“I came in trying to be aggressive and I was kind of feeling it a little bit, so went and made some plays,” Broome said.

Broome did briefly leave the game late in the second half with a lower-body injury after an awkward spin move. He returned and made Auburn’s final two shots from the field.

Broome was a dominating force from the beginning — he grabbed his 10th rebound early in the second half, securing the double-double with just under 17 minutes left in the game.

Broome and five teammates finished in double figures. Denver Jones scored 16 points, Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly added 15 points apiece, Chaney Johnson had 14 and Tahaad Pettiford 13.

Auburn's Dylan Cardwell (44) rebounds the ball in front of Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Auburn starter Dylan Cardwell fouled out after playing just 12 minutes, Baker-Mazara, who came off the benche, fouled out with just over two minutes remaining. Johnson, who averages 23 minutes, picked up much of the slack, playing 33 minutes as Auburn shot 46% from the field.

Mark Sears scored 18 points and Grant Nelson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Alabama, which rallied from a double-digit deficit in the game, but failed to complete the comeback.

Oats used the loss as a refocusing opportunity with his team for the three weeks until their next game against the Tigers.

“We’re not in full control of our destiny to win the league outright, but we are in control of our destiny to at least get a tie going forward,” Oats said. “We’ll see the maturity and leadership we have coming in on Monday.”