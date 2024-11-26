Johni Broome scores winning putback to lead No. 4 Auburn past No. 5 Iowa State, 83-81

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Johni Broome scored on a putback with one second left to help No. 4 Auburn rally to an 83-81 win over No. 5 Iowa State in a Maui Invitational quarterfinal on Monday night.

Broome had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Chad Baker-Mazara had 16 of his 18 after halftime for the Tigers (5-0), who trailed by as many as 18 late in the first half.

Tahaad Pettiford added 14 points and Denver Jones and Miles Kelly added 12 each.

Keshon Gilbert scored 23 points to lead the Cyclones (3-1). Curtis Jones added 14 points, Dishon Jackson tallied 13 and Milan Momcilovic 12.

Iowa State led at the half, 49-33, but Auburn used an 18-2 run, capped by a Kelly 3-pointer, to pull even at 53 with 13:51 to play.

Takeaways

Auburn: Despite shooting just 10 of 26 from the field in the first half, the Tigers rallied by going 18 of 33 the rest of the way.

Iowa State: Conversely, the Cyclones converted 18 of their 31 field goals in the first 20 minutes but went only 7 of 22 in the second half.

Auburn forward Johni Broome, second from right, makes the winning basket against Iowa State center Dishon Jackson (1) for an 83-81 win during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Key moment

Auburn tied it at 81 on a Kelly basket inside with 43 seconds remaining. Iowa State called timeout with 31 seconds left but turned it over to give the Tigers possession in the closing seconds. Denver Jones drove to the bucket but missed a layup before Broome tipped in the second chance.

Key stat

Iowa State held a 17-14 rebound advantage at halftime but was outrebounded 21-10 the rest of the way.

Up next

Iowa State will meet the winner between Dayton and No. 12 North Carolina in the semifinals on Tuesday, while Auburn will play the loser.