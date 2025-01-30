SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Johni Broome has 26 points and 16 rebounds to help No. 1 Auburn beat LSU 87-74

Auburn guard Miles Kelly (13) gets past LSU forward Corey...

Auburn guard Miles Kelly (13) gets past LSU forward Corey Chest (11) for a breakaway layup during an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Johni Broome scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half and had 16 rebounds to help top-ranked Auburn beat LSU 87-74 on Wednesday night for its 12th straight victory.

Auburn (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) matched the best 20-game start in school history. Kelly Miles added 13 points, Chad-Baker Mazara had 11 and Tahaad Petiford 10.

Cam Carter led LSU (12-8, 1-6) with 24 points. Dji Bailey had 13, and Jordan Sears finished with 11.

Takeaways

Auburn: Auburn dominated ith its overwhelming physicality, athleticism and depth. It repeatedly used double-team traps to bully LSU’s guards into turnovers and had 18 possessions with multiple shot attempts.

LSU: LSU’s only hope at an upset was reducing its plethora of early turnovers, but 15 first-half turnovers led to 15 Auburn points.

Key moment

Pettiford’s second-chance 3-pointer ignited an 11-4 run in the second half.

Key stat

Auburn attempted a season-high 80 field goals.

Auburn guard Miles Kelly (13) goes airborne for a steal...

Auburn guard Miles Kelly (13) goes airborne for a steal against LSU guard Jordan Sears during an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

Up next

On Saturday, LSU hosts Texas, and Auburn is at No. 23 Mississippi.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME