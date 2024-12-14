Johni Broome's double-double sends No. 2 Auburn to a 91-53 win over Ohio State

ATLANTA — Johni Broome had 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 2 Auburn to a 91-53 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Broome, a senior forward, added six assists in the first 20-point, 20-rebound performance of his career. Auburn (9-1) finished with a 49-28 rebounding edge.

Devin Royal scored 14 points to lead Ohio State (6-4), which shot 18 of 51 (35%) from the field. Auburn shot 33 of 72 (46%).

Auburn made five of its first seven 3-point shots, all in the first 10 minutes of the first half and led 49-21 at the break. It is the third game this season in which Auburn has scored 49 or more points in the opening half.

Takeaways

Auburn allowed 21 points in the first half. It is the second time this season that the Tigers limited an opponent to 21 points in a half, after holding Vermont to 21 points on Nov. 6. Ohio State has lost three of its last four games and had its lowest scoring game of the season.

Key moment

Auburn jumped out to a 25-8 lead in the first 10 minutes, but went more than six minutes without scoring as Ohio State cut its deficit to 24-14. The Tigers responded with a 9-0 run over the next 1:28 to extend their lead to 34-14. Auburn ended the first half on a 13-3 run.

Key stat

Broome became the first Auburn player to record 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game since Kelvin Ardister in 1989.

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Kathryn Skeean

Up next

Auburn returns to Neville Arena to host Georgia State on Tuesday. Ohio State host Valparaiso on Tuesday.