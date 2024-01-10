SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Williams scores 22 as No. 16 Auburn beats cold-shooting Texas A&M 66-55

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) and Texas A&M forward Wildens...

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) and Texas A&M forward Wildens Leveque (10) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. — Jaylin Williams scored 22 points and No. 16 Auburn didn't give up a field goal in the final nine minutes to defeat Texas A&M 66-55 on Tuesday night.

Williams' 3-pointer from the top of the key beat the shot-clock buzzer with 52 seconds left and sealed an eighth straight win for the Tigers (13-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).

Texas A&M (9-6, 0-2) missed its last 10 shots and didn't have a field goal after the 9:15 mark. Auburn scored the final seven points, including two free throws apiece from K.D. Johnson and Tre Donaldson.

Williams shot 8 of 10 and had eight rebounds and three assists for Auburn. Johnson added 14 points off the bench and leading scorer Johni Broome had 10, going 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

Texas A&M leading scorer Wade Taylor IV had a season-low eight points, 10 below his season average. He shot 2 of 16 and missed all eight 3-point attempts.

Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 17 points and Tyrece Radford scored 14.

Coleman converted three-point plays — a basket and free throw — on three straight field goals as Texas A&M turned a nine-point deficit into a lead midway through the second half on Radford's 3-pointer.

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell celebrates after a basket during the...

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

But then Williams capped an 8-0 Auburn run with a reverse layup for a 54-48 advantage with 5:45 left. Broome had scored six straight points on four free throws and a layup before that.

The Aggies stayed close by making their first 13 free throws of the second half, but they shot 29% (18 of 62) from the floor overall.

Auburn jumped nine spots in the AP Top 25 rankings this week after an 83-51 win at Arkansas, the Razorbacks’ largest defeat at Bud Walton Arena. The Tigers found it much harder to beat the Aggies, who ended Auburn's nation-leading 28-game home winning streak last season.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during...

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Texas A&M: Committed four turnovers in the final 2:54 and fell to 0-3 against ranked teams, including a 70-66 loss to No. 2 Houston and a 96-89 defeat against No. 24 Florida Atlantic. The Aggies are 5-2 against Auburn under coach Buzz Williams.

Auburn: Made 21 of 26 free throws (80.8%) and snapped a three-game losing streak to the Aggies.

REACHING 90

How much experience do the Aggies have? Taylor became the seventh current Texas A&M player to appear in his 90th career Division I game, led by Radford (134).

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday.

Auburn hosts LSU on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME