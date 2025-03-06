SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Auburn fires Johnnie Harris after early SEC Tournament exit caps 12-18 season

Auburn women's NCAA college basketball head coach Johnnie Harris speaks...

Auburn women's NCAA college basketball head coach Johnnie Harris speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Day, Oct. 16, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

By The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn fired women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris on Thursday, one day after the Tigers lost to Florida 60-50 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Harris had gone 58-63 in four seasons. Auburn earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 last season, but the Tigers followed that up by going 12-18 overall and 3-13 in SEC competition this year.

Auburn's SEC Tournament defeat marked its seventh consecutive loss. The Tigers finished the regular season in a four-way tie for last place in the SEC with Missouri, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Johnnie,” Auburn athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “Having worked with her for more than a decade at two institutions, I know Johnnie is an exceptional person with a great basketball mind. I thank Johnnie for the way she represented Auburn and for her contributions to our women’s basketball program. While these decisions are never easy, the program must move in a new direction.”

Harris had been an associate head coach on Vic Schaefer’s Mississippi State staff from 2012-20, while Cohen was Mississippi State’s athletic director from 2016-22. Harris followed Schaefer to Texas and was associate head coach there in 2020-21 before taking over Auburn’s program.

She went 10-18 her debut season at Auburn, which had gone 5-19 the year before her arrival. Auburn went 16-15 in 2022-23 — the Tigers’ first winning season since 2018-19 — and 20-12 in 2023-24 before backsliding this season.

Auburn’s 2023-24 team posted its highest win total since 2019 and went 8-8 in SEC play, the first time since 2019 the Tigers finished .500 or better in league competition. That team lost to Arizona 69-59 in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

