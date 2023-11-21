AP Player of the Week: Ayoka Lee of Kansas State averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks

The Associated Press national player of the week in women's basketball for Week 2 of the season:

AYOKA LEE, Kansas State

The 6-foot-6 senior center from Byron, Minnesota, led the Wildcats to two wins last week, averaging 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. She scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds to help Kansas State win 65-58 at then-No. 2 Iowa while making 9 of her 14 shots from the field.

RUNNER-UP

Cameron Brink, Stanford. The senior center and preseason AP All-American had a career-high 29 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks to help the Cardinal top Duke 81-79 in overtime on Sunday. She made all 10 of her free throws and has hit 72 in a row from the foul line.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Madison Scott (Ole Miss), Lucy Olsen, Villanova.

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee (50) grabs a rebound over Iowa center Sharon Goodman (40) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Kansas State won 65-58. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

KEEP AN EYE ON

Antwainette Walker of Eastern Kentucky. The graduate student averaged 29 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals while helping the Colonels to the first 5-0 start in school history before the team lost to Utah in the finals of the Great Alaska Shootout. She had a career high 38 points in the win over Evansville.

___

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Teresa M. Walker, Joe Reedy, John Zenor.