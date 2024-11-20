UConn's Azzi Fudd set to return after missing a year with right knee injury

STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Azzi Fudd will make her return to the Huskies' lineup on Wednesday night against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Fudd suffered a right knee injury in practice on Nov. 14, 2023, after playing two games last season. She's been practicing with the team and warmed up before UConn's game against North Carolina last Friday night.

The redshirt junior has two seasons of eligibility left.

It wasn't Fudd’s first season-ending injury in Storrs after missing 22 games her sophomore year in 2022-23 because of a separate knee injury and 11 games as a freshman in 2021-22 because of a foot injury.

Wednesday night's game will be coach Geno Auriemma's first opportunity to break the NCAA all-time wins record that he currently shares with retired Stanford women's coach Tara VanDerveer.