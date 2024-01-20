Littlepage-Buggs, Andrews lead No. 12 Baylor to 77-74 victory over UCF

WACO, Texas — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 24 points, Sarah Andrews had a double-double and four key free throws in the final minute, and No. 12 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Central Florida 77-74 on Saturday.

Baylor took a four-point lead into the final minute, then UCF's Kaitlin Peterson hit a jumper to get the Knights within 73-71. She was fouled on the shot but missed the and-one. Baylor rebounded and Andrews made two free throws with 26 seconds left. UCF's Mya Burns managed to draw a foul while making a layup and her free throw made it 75-74. Andrews went to the line again for Baylor and her two made free throws gave the Bears a 77-74 lead with nine seconds left. Burns then missed a potential tying shot with one second left.

Littlepage-Buggs made all nine of her shot attempts and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. Andrews had 11 points and 10 assists and was 6 for 6 from the line. Dre’una Edwards scored 18 points and Aijha Blackwell grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bears (15-2, 4-2 Big 12).

Peterson scored 32 points for the Knights, who have yet to win a conference game in their debut season in the Big 12. Khyla Ngodu had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Burns had 14 points and seven rebounds for UCF (9-7, 0-6).

There were 15 lead changes in the first half and the biggest lead was four points by Central Florida, 30-26 midway through the second quarter. Peterson scored 15 points and UCF led 35-33 at halftime.

Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu's 3-point play to open the third quarter gave UCF a five-point lead before Littlepage-Buggs scored 10 of Baylor's next 14 points and the Bears led 47-43 halfway through the period. UCF kept it close and there would be seven lead changes in the quarter that ended with Baylor leading 58-53. Littlepage-Buggs had 12 points in the quarter.

There were 22 lead changes in the game.

Baylor guard Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, center, pulls down a rebound over Central Florida guards Kaitlin Peterson, left, and Laila Jewett, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Credit: AP/Rod Aydelotte

It was Baylor's first game since last week's road losses to Kansas and Iowa State that dropped the Bears eight spots in the Top 25.

Up next for Baylor is a showdown at conference-leading No. 7 Kansas State (18-1, 7-0) on Monday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here