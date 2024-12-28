Omier has 19 points, 24 rebounds to lead No. 25 Baylor's 107-53 rout of Arlington Baptist

WACO, Texas — Norchad Omier had 19 points and a season-high 24 rebounds, leading No. 25 Baylor to a 107-53 rout of Arlington Baptist on Friday night.

Omier scored 13 of his 19 in the first half, including a two-handed dunk 17 seconds into the game, and led six Bears (8-3) in double figures. He finished two rebounds shy of his career high.

Freshman guard Rob Wright finished with 13 points while Jayden Nunn, Langston Love and Cal transfer Jalen Celestine all had 11.

Freshman guard VJ Edgecombe added 10 points while forward Josh Ojianwuna had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Baylor's eighth consecutive home victory.

Jamar McCray had 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the Patriots (1-11), a Division II school in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Omier had 13 points and 11 rebounds at halftime, when Baylor led 51-28.

Takeaways

Arlington Baptist: The Patriots have played 10 straight road games and don’t return home until Jan. 14 against Dallas Christian.

Baylor guard Robert Wright III, right, drives the ball upcourt past Arlington Baptist guard Gary Gray, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Credit: AP/Jerry Larson

Baylor: It was the Bears’ final tune-up before Big 12 play and a third win in a row since falling to two-time defending national champion UConn, 76-72, on the road.

Key moment

Baylor had a 23-0 run early in the first half. Omier scored six points and Arlington Baptist had seven turnovers in that eight-minute stretch.

Key stat

Omier scored his 2,000th career point with six minutes left in the second half. The fifth-year forward who played two seasons at Miami and another two at Arkansas State needs 68 rebounds to become the 14th NCAA player with 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds. His 74 career double-doubles are the most among active players.

Up next

Baylor's Big 12 opener is at home against Utah on Tuesday.