Felder, Fontleroy each score 12 points and No. 17 Baylor women top Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65-42

By The Associated Press

WACO, Texas — Yaya Felder and Bella Fontleroy each scored 12 points, Sarah Andrews added 11 points, and Baylor defeated stubborn Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65-42 on Sunday.

Baylor led all the way but it wasn't until an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter that the Bears were able to put the game away. Andrews hit two 3-pointers in the run and Felder had a 3-pointer and two free throws.

Neither team shot the ball well. Baylor hit 33% from the field, including 11-for-30 from 3-point distance, and the Bears were 10 for 19 from the free-throw line. The Islanders shot 30%, were 1 for 11 on 3-pointers and hit only 5 of 12 free throws.

Mireia Aguado led the Islanders (3-1) with 11 points.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 12 rebounds for Baylor (3-1).

Baylor led only 23-21 with about four minutes left in the first half before a finishing 12-2 run gave the Bears a 35-23 lead at the break. The Bears were helped by a 26-20 rebounding advantage and a 10-2 advantage in points after turnovers.

