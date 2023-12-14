Baylor's Blackwell, Fontleroy lead No. 10 Bears in final regular-season win at Ferrell

WACO, Texas — Aijha Blackwell and Bella Fontleroy both had 14 points and 11 rebounds, leading six Baylor players in double-figure scoring as the 10th-ranked Bears beat Delaware State 99-37 on Thursday in their final regular-season game at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (8-0) will be in the new Foster Pavilion when they play their next home game against TCU in their Big 12 home opener on Jan. 3. Baylor played games for 35 years in the Ferrell Center, where it has a 437-100 record during a stretch that included three national championships and 13 Big 12 regular-season titles.

If Baylor is a host team for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in March, the Ferrell Center would be used for those games.

Sarah Andrews added 12 points, while Jana Guytenbeek, Madison Bartley and Yaya Felder chipped in with 10 apiece. Baylor outrebounded Delaware State 65-26 and had four players with double-figure rebounds, with Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Dre’una Edwards each grabbing 10.

Ja’Naiah Perkins-Jackson and Tyshonne Tollie each had 10 points for Delaware State (2-8). Tollie was 5-of-6 shooting but fouled out while playing only 14 minutes. Perkins-Jackson was 3-of-17, including two made 3-pointers in 31 minutes.

Baylor took a 12-2 lead only five minutes into the game, and led 33-11 midway through the second quarter after scoring 15 consecutive points.

Fontleroy scored nine of her points in Baylor's 22-2 run over the last 6:06 of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Delaware State: The Hornets finished with more turnovers (21) than made field goals while shooting 21% (12 of 57) overall. Aside from Tollie, the rest of the team shot a combined 13.7% (7 of 51).

Baylor: It wasn’t the Bears’ prettiest game after an 11-day layoff, making only eight of 27 3-point attempts (29.6%) and having 14 turnovers. But they still had more than enough to run their record to 8-0 for the first time since 2018-19. All 12 players who got into the game for Baylor scored, and the Bears dominated in the paint 54-16.

UP NEXT

Delaware State: Returns home to play New Jersey City University on Sunday.

Baylor: Plays its second game against a ranked opponent vs. No. 24 Miami (8-0) on Saturday in San Antonio.

___

