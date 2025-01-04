No. 3 Iowa State rolls past No. 25 Baylor 74-55 and extends its winning streak to 9 games

AMES, Iowa — Keshon Gilbert had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 3 Iowa State to a 74-55 win over No. 25 Baylor on Saturday in the Cyclones' Big 12 home opener.

Gilbert had his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his career for the Cyclones (12-1, 2-0 Big 12), who won their ninth straight game.

Milan Momcilovic scored 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting, with all his field goals coming from 3-point distance. He also shot 3 for 4 from the line. Curtis Jones finished with 14 points off the bench and added four steals for Iowa State.

Jeremy Roach scored 16 points, Josh Ojianwuna added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Robert Wright finished with 10 points off the bench for Baylor (9-4, 1-1 Big 12), which had its four-game winning streak halted.

Takeaways

Baylor: The Bears shot a season-low 29.7% (19 for 64) from the field, despite being one of the top teams in the Big 12 in scoring (86.4 point average) heading into the game.

Iowa State: The Cyclones took advantage of Baylor's offensive struggles by shooting 49% (24 for 49) from the field, helping to fuel the 19-point victory.

Key moment

A 15-3 run late in the second half helped give Iowa State its biggest lead of the game — 24 points — over Baylor.

Baylor forward Norchad Omier (15) drives to the basket between Iowa State forward Brandton Chatfield (33) and guard Nate Heise (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Key stat

Baylor's leading scorer, Norchad Omier, was held to just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 7 from long distance. He had 10 rebounds.

Up next

Iowa State hosts Utah on Tuesday, while Baylor hosts No. 16 Cincinnati on the same day.