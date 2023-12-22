SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Andrews, Littlepage-Buggs help No. 10 Baylor women top South Florida 73-50 to improve to 11-0

By The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sarah Andrew scored 19 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 18 points and 13 rebounds and No. 10 Baylor defeated South Florida 73-50 on Thursday to wrap up the West Palm Beach Classic.

Littlepage-Buggs, who missed the opening day win over Providence with an injury, hit 5 of 6 shots and had 14 as the Bears raced to a 37-17 lead at the half. Andrews had 11 points and Dre'una Edwards scored all 10 of her points in the second half.

Jada Walker also had 10 points for Baylor (11-0), which is off to its best start since the 2015-16 team went 13-0. Aijha Blackwell missed her second-straight game with an injury.

Vittoria Blasigh had 16 points to lead the Bulls (8-5). Romi Levy added 13 points and Carla Brito had 11 with 11 rebounds.

Baylor shot 52% in the first half despite making just 3 of 12 3-pointers. The Bulls were 1 of 12 behind the arc and shot 26%.

Baylor got some separation by scoring the last seven points of the first quarter for a 17-9 lead and a late 12-0 run in the second quarter, with perfect shooting, helped push the lead to 20. The Bears made all four shots, one a 3, and three free throws while the Bulls missed three shots and had two turnovers in a 4-minute drought.

Baylor had a 44-23 lead four minutes into the second half but the Bulls scored 11 straight to cut the deficit to 44-34. While USF was making 3 of 4 field goals and four free throws the Bears were 0 for 7 with two turnovers. Baylor was just 3 of 16 in the third quarter but took a 48-35 advantage into the fourth.

After going 2-0 in Florida, Baylor goes to Texas to open Big 12 play against the No. 5 Longhorns on Dec. 30.

