Littlepage-Bugg has 19 points, 13 rebounds, No. 25 Baylor women top Texas Tech 66-60

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 19 points in 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 25 Baylor held off Texas Tech 66-60 on Saturday.

Littlepage-Buggs converted a three-point play with 3:42 to play after the Red Raiders pulled within 57-56 and the next basket for Baylor was a clutch 3-pointer from Sarah Andrews that made it 63-58 with 2:55 to go.

That matched the biggest lead of the game for Baylor until Jada Walker closed out the scoring with a free throw with 10.8 seconds left.

Andrews, who set the Big 12 Conference record for games played with her 159th, had 16 points. Walker added 10 for Baylor (22-5, 11-3). Ashley Joens played 158 games for Iowa State. Littlepage-Buggs had her 11th double-double.

Bailey Maupin scored 15 points for Texas Tech (14-13, 3-11), which lost its fifth straight. Jasmin Shavers added 10. The Red Raiders were just 9 of 17 at the foul line, with four misses coming down the stretch. At the same time they made just 1 of 6 shots in the final four minutes.

Walker scored a fastbreak layup in the closing seconds of the first half to give Baylor its first lead 39-38.

The Bears were down 35-25 with three minutes to go But Bella Fontleroy converted a three-point play to start an 8-0 run.

Littlepage-Bugg scored 12 points for Baylor, which shot 55% and Maupin scored 11 for the Red Raiders, who went 6 of 8 from 3-point range and shot 58%. Texas Tech shot 24% in the second half, missing 13 of 14 shots behind the arc.

Baylor goes to Colorado on Wednesday. The Red Raiders stay home and face Cincinnati on Wednesday.

