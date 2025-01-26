SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Norchad Omier, V.J. Edgecombe power Baylor to 76-61 win over Utah

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Norchad Omier had 22 points and 12 rebounds, V.J. Edgecombe scored 21 points and Baylor defeated Utah 76-61 on Saturday.

Leading 61-53 with five minutes left, Baylor outscored the Utes 9-2 over the next three minutes with Omier scoring seven points on two free throws, a jumper and a 3-pointer. Robert Wright, who finished with 14 points, went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes.

Baylor outscored Utah 15-8 in the last 5 1/2 minutes.

The Bears made 17 of 20 free throws, with Wright going 8 for 8. Omier made 8 of 10 and Edgecombe was the only other Baylor player to attempt a free throw, going 1 for 2.

Injury depleted Baylor (13-6, 5-3 Big 12) used only seven players.

Ezra Ausar scored 19 points and backup guard Miro Little had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Utah (11-8, 3-5).

A nine-point run gave Baylor its first lead of the game at 13-11. Utah went back ahead on a 3-pointer by Zach Keller, then the Bears' 13-0 run put them ahead for good.

Edgecombe scored 11 of Baylor's final 12 points of the half but Mason Madsen finished with a 3-pointer and a layup to keep Utah within 38-31. Edgecombe had 14 points in the half and was 3 for 3 from 3-point distance.

Utah hosts Cincinnati on Tuesday. Baylor stays in Utah and will visit BYU on Tuesday.

