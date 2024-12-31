V.J. Edgecombe scores 19 points as No. 25 Baylor opens Big 12 play with 81-56 win over Utah

WACO, Texas — V.J. Edgecombe scored 19 points, three other Baylor players had 15 and the 25th-ranked Bears led throughout in an 81-56 win over Utah on Tuesday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Baylor (9-3) scored the game's first 11 points in just over five minutes, including two layups by Jeremy Roach.

Miami transfer Norchad Omier had 15 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season and 75th of his career. He is the NCAA leader among active players with those double-doubles and his 1,446 rebounds. Duke transfer Roach and freshman Robert Wright II both also had 15 points.

Hunter Erickson had 13 points for league newcomer Utah (8-4), which played its first Big 12 game and faced Baylor for the first time since 1960. Mason Madsen had 10 points.

Takeaways

Utah: The closest Utah got after Baylor’s opening surge was 15-12 on a 3-pointer by Madsen. But the Utes ended the half with seven assists on seven made field goals (on 33 shots) and seven turnovers, and trailed 37-17 in their lowest-scoring first half of the season.

Baylor: The Bears have won four in a row since a four-point loss at two-time defending national champion No. 11 UConn.

Key moment

Omier dodged a defender and found Edgecombe for a two-handed slam early in the second half. Edgecombe returned the favor 18 seconds later off a Utes turnover with a lob pass to Omier for a layup.

Utah guard Hunter Erickson scores against Baylor guards Jayden Nunn, left, Robert Wright III (1) and forward Norchad Omier, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Credit: AP/Jerry Larson

Key stat

Utah starting point guard Miro Little, a transfer from Baylor, was scoreless in 25 minutes in his return. He was 0-for-9 shooting, including five from 3-point range.

Up next

Utah is home against Texas Tech on Saturday. Baylor, 2-3 against ranked opponents, plays at No. 3 Iowa State the same day.