Terrence Edwards Jr. and Kasean Pryor combine for 47 points as Louisville beats Bellarmine 100-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 26 points and Kasean Pryor added 21 points as Louisville beat in-city foe Bellarmine 100-68 on Tuesday night.

Edwards and Pryor nearly outscored Bellarmine by themselves in the first half, combining for 27 points as Louisville led 53-29. Ben Johnson had four of Bellarmine’s 11 field goals and 10 points.

Johnson scored nine straight points — all on 3-pointers — to get Bellarmine within 61-46 with 11:46 to go. But that's as close as the Knights would get. Pryor put the Cardinals ahead 74-53 with 8:40 remaining and they led by 20-plus the rest of the way.

Chucky Hepburn added 16 points, and James Scott and J’Vonne Hadley each scored 10 for Louisville (2-1), which was coming off a 10-day hiatus after a 77-55 loss to No. 12 Tennessee.

Johnson finished with a game-high 29 points and six 3-pointers for Bellarmine (1-4). Billy Smith added 15 points.

The series between the two programs dates to 1960, with Louisville holding a 14-1 advantage over the Knights.

Louisville hosts Winthrop on Friday before traveling to Nassau, Bahamas for a game against No. 16 Indiana in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Bellarmine looks for its first victory against Bowling Green on Saturday.