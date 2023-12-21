SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lawson Lovering scores 17 points in Utah's 85-43 rout of Bellarmine

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawson Lovering scored 17 points and Utah rolled to an 85-43 victory over Bellarmine on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Lovering was 8 of 10 from the floor and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Gabe Madsen added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Utah (9-2), which shot 50% (35 of 70) from the floor, 41 % (11 of 27) from long range and scored 28 points from 23 Bellarmine turnovers. Hunter Erickson added 10 points for the Utes.

Billy Smith scored 14 points to lead Bellarmine (4-9). Langdon Hatton added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Lovering scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting to help Utah build a 37-26 halftime lead. Madsen hit three consecutive 3s to stretch the Utes' lead to 46-28 early in the second half. Lovering and Smith scored four points apiece during a 17-0 run that gave Utah a 65-33 lead with 9:06 to play.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Bellarmine plays at No. 17 BYU on Thursday.

Utah hosts Washington State on Dec. 29 in a Pac-12 Conference opener.

