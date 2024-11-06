SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Texas Tech kicks off 100th year of play dousing Bethune-Cookman 94-61

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kerwin Walton scored 21 points and JT Toppin scored 19 and Texas Tech all but wrapped it up at halftime beating Bethune-Cookman 94-61 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams each scored 17 points and Kevin Overton 10. The Red Raiders shot 36 of 63 (57%) including 16 of 30 (53%) from 3-point range.

Reggie Ward Jr. scored 15 points and Brayon Freeman 12 for the Wildcats.

Ward Jr.'s layup with 4:50 left in the first half brought Bethune-Cookman within 33-28. But the Wildcats failed to score again and Texas Tech scored the next 17 points and went to halftime up 50-28.

Williams, Devan Cambridge, McMillian and Walton each made 3-pointers during the 17-0 run.

Texas Tech started its 100th year of basketball. The Red Raiders basketball program played its first-ever game on Jan. 25, 1925.

Prior to Tuesday night’s contest, Texas Tech and the Wildcats had only faced each other once on the court. The Red Raiders won, 79-44 on Nov. 9, 2019.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME