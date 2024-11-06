Texas Tech kicks off 100th year of play dousing Bethune-Cookman 94-61

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kerwin Walton scored 21 points and JT Toppin scored 19 and Texas Tech all but wrapped it up at halftime beating Bethune-Cookman 94-61 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams each scored 17 points and Kevin Overton 10. The Red Raiders shot 36 of 63 (57%) including 16 of 30 (53%) from 3-point range.

Reggie Ward Jr. scored 15 points and Brayon Freeman 12 for the Wildcats.

Ward Jr.'s layup with 4:50 left in the first half brought Bethune-Cookman within 33-28. But the Wildcats failed to score again and Texas Tech scored the next 17 points and went to halftime up 50-28.

Williams, Devan Cambridge, McMillian and Walton each made 3-pointers during the 17-0 run.

Texas Tech started its 100th year of basketball. The Red Raiders basketball program played its first-ever game on Jan. 25, 1925.

Prior to Tuesday night’s contest, Texas Tech and the Wildcats had only faced each other once on the court. The Red Raiders won, 79-44 on Nov. 9, 2019.