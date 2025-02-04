Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 13 of the season:

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

The freshman guard set the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record with 53 points against Florida. It was also the SEC single-game scoring record that had stood for over 22 years. Blakes is the only NCAA Division I player — men’s or women’s — to score at least 50 points in a game this season. She averaged 34.5 points in her two games while shooting 63.6% from the field.

Runner-Up

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame. The sophomore guard was the only player in the country to put together back-to-back 30-point performances last week to help the Irish beat Virginia Tech and Louisville. She's done it twice now and joined Jewell Loyd as the only player to do that in the last 25 years at the school. Hidalgo averaged 32 points and five assists while shooting 57.9% from the field.

Honorable Mention

Lucy Olsen, Iowa; Hailey Van Lith, TCU; Riley Weiss, Columbia.

Keep an eye on

Fresno State forward Mia Jacobs led the Bulldogs to a 2-0 week as she averaged 29.5 points and 13 rebounds in wins over Nevada and San Jose State. Jacobs had a career-high 36 against the Spartans to go along with 11 rebounds and four steals.