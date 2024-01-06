SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Stanley's 30 points power Boise State past San Jose State,

By The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. — O'Mar Stanley posted a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Boise State converted 12 of 14 free throws over the final five minutes to overcome San Jose State 78-69 to win its Mountain West Conference opener Friday night.

Myron Amey Jr. hit three straight 3-pointers to give San Jose State a 19-10 lead and the Spartans held onto it until Stanley hit the first of two free throws to knot the score at 65-65 during a 10-0 run that saw the Broncos take a 72-65 lead.

Stanley hit 11 of 17 from the field and 8 of 10 from the line to lead Boise State (10-4, 1-0 Mountain West). Tyson Degenhart was 8 of 15 from the floor and finished with 21 points. Chibuzo Agbo scored 15 points and Max Rice added 12.

Amey hit 5 of 10 from long range and finished with 30 points to lead San Jose State (7-8, 0-2). Trey Anderson added 13 points and Adrame Diongue had 10.

Boise State plays host to No. 13 Colorado State Tuesday. San Jose State plays host to San Diego State Tuesday.

