Donarski scores 20 and No. 14 North Carolina women reach ACC quarterfinals for 3rd time in 4 years

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lexi Donarski scored 20 points and 14th-ranked North Carolina beat Boston College 78-71 on Thursday to advance to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals for the third time in four years.

North Carolina (26-6), the No. 5 seed, will play No. 4 seed and 22nd-ranked Florida State on Friday. The Seminoles won the first meeting 86-84 on Jan. 26 when Ta’niya Latson scored at the buzzer.

North Carolina started the game on an 11-0 run and held the lead until Kennedi Jackson scored with 1:58 left in the third quarter to give Boston College a 51-50 lead. It was tied entering the fourth before Kaylah Ivey and Teya Sidberry combined for a 9-0 run on three 3-pointers to push the Eagles in front.

Alyssa Ustby started a 19-3 run that Donarski capped by making a 3-pointer with 1:44 left to give North Carolina a 73-66 lead as Boston College went 1 for 7 from the field.

Boston College had a good look from 3-point range with 11 seconds left but Tatum Greene's shot did not fall and Donarski made two free throws to seal it.

Donarski scored 20-plus for the first time since the UNC Wilmington game on Nov. 7. Indya Nivar had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for North Carolina. Ustby and Lanie Grant each scored 11.

Greene had 18 points and four 3-pointers for Boston College (16-17), the No. 12 seed. Ivey added 15 points and Sidberry 12.

The Eagles tied their season high with 12 3-pointers on 26 attempts.