VCU takes down a power 4 opponent, 80-55 over Boston College in the Veterans Classic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Phillip Russell scored 20 points, Joe Bamisile added 18 points and VCU beat Boston College 80-55 on Friday night in the Veterans Classic.

VCU (2-0) improved to 30-54 against ACC opponents, including a 69-50 victory over Boston College on Dec. 28, 2013 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the only other series meeting. Boston College (1-1) dropped to 37-42 against Atlantic 10 teams.

Christian Fermin scored the first four points of the game and VCU never trailed. Bamisile capped a 15-2 run that gave the Rams their first double-digit lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Russell, a UT Arlington transfer, and Bamisile combined to score the opening four points of the second half and VCU led by at least 15 points and as many as 30 after that.

Boston College was held to 29% shooting from the field, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range. The Eagles also missed 10 of their 29 free-throw attempts.

VCU, the preseason favorite in the Atlantic 10, returns 65% of its scoring from last season’s 24-14 team. Three starters return from last season and six of VCU’s seven returners played rotation minutes in 2023-24.

Fermin finished with 12 points for VCU and Max Shulga grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Donald Hand Jr. had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Roger McFarlane added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Boston College.

BC made its first appearance at the Veterans Classic, while VCU returned for a second time.