Freshman Ava Watson, Chance Gray lead No. 12 Ohio State women over Bowling Green 96-53

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman guard Ava Watson came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and score 20 points and Chance Gray made three 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead No. 12 Ohio State to a 96-53 victory over Bowling Green on Sunday.

Watson made 6 of 10 shots from beyond the arc and 1 of 4 from inside it for the Buckeyes (5-0). She added a pair of steals and has scored 30 of her 37 points this season in the last two games. Gray sank half of her 14 shots — 3 of 8 from distance.

Taylor Thierry totaled 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting with two 3-pointers, six rebounds and three steals for Ohio State. Jaloni Cambridge pitched in with 17 points, six assists and five boards. Kennedy Cambridge added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Amy Velasco finished with 24 points to lead the Falcons (2-4), who have lost all four of their road games. She made 8 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and all seven of her free throws.

Thierry made two baskets and a 3-pointer to lead the Buckeyes to a 23-12 lead after one quarter. Watson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter for a 47-23 advantage at halftime.

Gray got hot in the third quarter, sinking all three of her 3-pointers and scoring 12 to up Ohio State's lead to 76-35.

The Buckeyes hit half of their 74 shots — 12 of 26 from distance (46.2%) — and 10 of 15 at the free-throw line.

Bowling Green shot 35.1% from the floor, made 3 of 15 from beyond the arc and 10 of 15 at the foul line.

Ohio State heads for the Daytona Beach Classic on Friday where it opens against Old Dominion.

Bowling Green is also headed to the event. The Falcons will play Stetson in the first round.