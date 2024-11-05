SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Parrish has 20 points, 10 rebounds, No. 25 Indiana women open with 82-60 win over Brown

By The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sydney Parrish scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 25 Indiana opened the season with an 82-60 win over Brown on Monday night.

Tennessee transfer Karoline Striplin added 17 points, Yarden Garzon had four 3-pointers and 16 points and Lilly Meister had 12 points for the Hoosiers, who shot 50% (30 of 60) from the field and went 17 of 20 from the foul line.

Isabella Mauricio led the Bears with 15 points and Olivia Young had 13. Brown hit 11 of 36 3-pointers (31%) and was 23 of 60 overall (38%).

The Hoosiers had a 16-2 run in the first quarter and led 18-7 after one and pushed the lead to 39-21 at the half.

Mauricio had 13 points in the third quarter, hitting two 3s and converting a three-point play as the Bears scored 23 points, but the Hoosiers made 6 of 12 from the field and all eight free throws to keep pace.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME