Bufkin, Baker lead Michigan past Toledo 90-80 in NIT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Kobe Bufkin scored 23 points, Joey Baker added 21 and Michigan beat Toledo 90-80 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Bufkin sank 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Wolverines (18-15), who will advance to play Vanderbilt in a second-round matchup. Bufkin added eight rebounds and five assists. Baker hit 8 of 11 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Hunter Dickinson pitched in with 19 points and nine rebounds. Dug McDaniel finished with 16 points and eight assists.

Setric Millner Jr. led the Rockets (27-8) with 19 points. JT Shumate hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 with seven rebounds. Ra'Heim Moss had 15 points, while RayJ Dennis totaled 13 points and eight assists.

Shumate had 11 points in the first half to lead Toledo to a 42-40 lead at intermission. Bufkin scored 16 points in the second half to help Michigan pull away for the victory.