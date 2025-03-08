SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

BYU's Amber Whiting out as women's basketball coach after three seasons

BYU head coach Amber Whiting signals to her players during...

BYU head coach Amber Whiting signals to her players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah — BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting is out after three seasons leading the Cougars, the school announced Saturday.

Whiting went 45-51 since taking over the program in 2022-23. BYU made the WBIT last season but went 13-17 this season.

The Cougars were the third team in the Big 12 Conference to make a coaching change in the last few days, joining Houston and Arizona State.

BYU said associate head coach Lee Cummard would serve as the interim head coach.

