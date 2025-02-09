SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jizzle James scores 24 points, Cincinnati pulls away early in 2nd half to beat BYU 84-66

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Jizzle James made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and Cincinnati pulled away early in the second half to beat BYU 84-66 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati trailed 42-39 at the break but opened the second half on a 22-2 run for a 61-44 lead and cruised from there. Simas Lukosius scored all five of his points during the surge, and Josh Reed capped it with a fast-break dunk.

Day Day Thomas added 15 points and Reed finished with 12 for Cincinnati (14-9, 4-8 Big 12), which shot 56% (19 of 34) from the field.

Richie Saunders scored 15 points and Egor Demin added 12 for BYU (15-8, 6-6).

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kanon Catchings and Mihailo Boskovic helped pull the Cougars to 66-58 with about eight minutes left but they didn't get closer.

BYU, which lost at home to No. 20 Arizona 85-74 on Tuesday, has lost consecutive games since having its four-game win streak snapped.

Cincinnati will look to make it three straight wins with a home game against Utah on Tuesday.

BYU plays at West Virginia on Tuesday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME