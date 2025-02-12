Madison Conner makes 4 3-pointers, No. 11 TCU women roll in 2nd half to beat BYU 79-47

FORT WORTH, Texas — Madison Conner scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers, and Sedona Prince had 13 points and five blocks to lead No. 11 TCU to a 79-47 victory over BYU on Tuesday night.

TCU (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) has won four of its last five games and is 17-0 at home.

Hailey Van Lith scored nine of her 11 points in the second half as TCU outscored BYU 41-17. Agnes Emma-Nnopu chipped in with 10 points. Conner made at least four 3-pointers in a home game for the 20th time in her career.

TCU was 10 of 27 (37%) from long range and scored 25 points from 16 BYU turnovers. The Horned Frogs have made at least nine 3-pointers in 17 games.

Emma Calvert scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for BYU (12-12, 3-10), which shot just 32.7%. Delaney Gibb added 14 points.

TCU ended the second quarter on an 11-4 run for a 38-30 advantage. Consecutive 3-pointers from Van Lith, Una Jovanovic and Conner late in the third quarter stretched the Horned Frogs' lead to 16 points, 59-43. TCU outscored BYU 18-4 in the fourth.

Golden State Warrior Jimmy Butler was in attendance.

BYU forward Kendra Gillispie (35) works beneath the basket as TCU's Sedona Prince, right, defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

BYU hosts No. 20 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

TCU plays at Arizona on Sunday.