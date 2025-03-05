Kaitlin Peterson scores 35 and UCF beats BYU 81-69 for the program's first Big 12 Tournament victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior Kaitlin Peterson scored 35 points, Emely Rodriguez had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals and No. 13 seed UCF beat No. 12 seed BYU 81-69 on Wednesday to secure the program's first Big 12 Tournament victory.

UCF (12-17) advances to play 20th-ranked Kansas State on Thursday in the second round. The Knights lost at the 14th-ranked Wildcats 97-67 on Feb. 15.

Peterson was 12 of 21 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and 9 of 12 at the free-throw line to finish with the third most points in tournament history. It was her fifth time this season scoring 30 or more points.

UCF started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run, with seven points from Peterson to take a 66-57 lead.

Khyala Ngodu completed a three-point play with 6:21 left to give UCF the first double-digit lead of the game at 71-59. Peterson added six straight UCF points to stay ahead by double figures over the final four minutes.

Ngodu finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Achol Akot added 10 points and eight boards for UCF, which has won three of four games. The Knights controlled the glass 40-30.

Delaney Gibb, who was named the unanimous Big 12 freshman of the year on Tuesday, scored 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting for BYU (13-17). Amari Whiting added 14, Kemery Congdon scored 11 and Kendra Gillispie 10.