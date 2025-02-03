SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Twidale scores 17, Krimili adds 16 and No. 19 Cal women rout Pittsburgh 84-53

By The Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. — Lulu Twidale scored 17 points, Ioanna Krimili added 16 points and No. 19 California routed Pittsburgh 84-53 on Sunday.

The Golden Bears dominated the first half, particularly in the second quarter when they outscored Pittsburgh 28-9. After leading 18-11 through one quarter, Cal used runs of 13-0 and 10-0 in the second quarter to lead 46-20 at halftime. Twidale had a three-point trip to the free-throw line and a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to finish with 12 first-half points.

The Bears rolled again in the third quarter, outscoring Pitt 18-9 but the Panthers had a 24-20 advantage in the fourth.

Ugonne Onyiah had 12 points and nine rebounds for Cal (19-4, 7-3 ACC) and Marta Suarez also scored 12 points. Krimili had six rebounds and four assists.

Marley Washenitz had a game-high 20 points for Pitt (9-14, 1-9). Khadija Faye added 16 points. Only the starters scored for the Panthers, who have lost 8 of their last 9 games.

The game was Cal's annual Play4Kay game. The team wore pink jerseys and auctioned player-designed shooting shirts to raise funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Pittsburgh will host Boston College on Thursday. Cal visits Louisville on Thursday and No. 3 Notre Dame on Sunday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME