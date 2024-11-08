SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Benny Gealer scores a career-high 20, makes 6 3-pointers to help Stanford beat Cal State Fullerton

By The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. — Benny Gealer scored a career-high 20 points and made six 3-pointers — all in the second half — and Maxime Raynaud had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Stanford beat Cal State Fullerton 80-53 on Friday.

Stanford led by three points, 30-27, at halftime after Raynaud made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left. Cal State Fullerton took a double-digit lead with 7:37 left in the first half after a 15-1 run that included seven made free throws. But the Titans didn't make a field goal for the final 12 minutes of the half.

Stanford took its first double-digit lead, 49-38, during a 13-0 run early in the second half. The Cardinal made six 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes of the second half to pull away.

Gealer went 6 of 7 from 3-point range to help Stanford shoot 38% (12 of 32) from distance, while Cal State Fullerton was just 3 of 12. Gealer tied his previous high of 14 points on a long 3-pointer with 12:38 left.

Jaylen Blakes added 19 points and five assists and Chisom Okpara scored 10 for Stanford (2-0).

John Mikey Square scored 13 points and Zachary Visentin added 10 for Cal State Fullerton (0-2). The Titans shot just 33% from the field (13 of 40) but went 24 of 33 at the free-throw line.

