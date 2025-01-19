SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jovan Blacksher Jr. scores 14 points, Cal leads most of the way to beat N.C. State 65-62

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 14 points to lead five in double-figure scoring, and California led for most of the way and beat N.C. State 65-62 on Saturday night.

Jayden Taylor converted a three-point play to give N.C. State a 62-61 advantage with 1:20 to play, its first lead since the midway point of the first half. Blacksher Jr. answered with a layup and Cal's DJ Campbell added a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left.

Breon Pass missed a 3 for N.C. State to end it.

Campbell finished with 13 points for Cal (9-9, 2-5 ACC). Jeremiah Wilkinson added 11 points, and Andrej Stojakovic and Mady Sissoko each had 10.

Taylor scored 18 points to lead N.C. State (9-9, 2-5). Marcus Hill added 13 points and Ben Middlebrooks 10.

Middlebrooks hit a 3-pointer to stretch the Wolfpack's lead to 23-20 with 7:14 to play in the first half. Cal scored the next six points and went into the break with a 31-29 advantage. Middlebrooks scored nine first-half points and Wilkinson paced the Golden Bears with eight.

Cal hosts Florida State on Wednesday.

N.C. State is at home against SMU on Saturday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME