Third-ranked Notre Dame extends its winning streak to 16 games with a 91-52 win over No. 21 Cal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo had 24 points and five assists and No. 3 Notre Dame extended its winning streak to 16 games with a 91-52 win over No. 21 California on Sunday.

Olivia Miles added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Notre Dame (21-2 overall, 12–0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Sonia Citron chipped in 16 points.

Lulu Twidale scored 14 points for Cal (19-6, 7-5).

Notre Dame bolted to a 44-23 lead by halftime. Cal struggled through a 1-for-9 shooting stretch and committed four turnovers as the Fighting Irish closed the out the final 5:55 of the second quarter on an 11-2 run.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish continue to dominate the ACC, picking up their 15th straight regular-season conference win, dating to last season.

Cal: The Bears shot 32%, including 8 for 28 from 3-point range. They turned the ball over 21 times.

Key moment

Hannah Hidalgo rebounded a missed Cal shot despite being knocked off balance, raced down court and swished a step-back 3-pointer, giving Notre Dame a 59-33 lead in the third quarter.

Notre Dame forward Kate Koval, top left, shoots as California guard Lulu Twidale (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. Credit: AP/John Mersits

Key stat

Notre Dame turned seven offensive rebounds into a 15-0 advantage in second-chance points in the first half.

Up next

Notre Dame is at Pittsburgh on Thursday. Cal hosts Boston College, also on Thursday.