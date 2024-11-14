SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Edwards scores 14 of his 18 in the second half, Vanderbilt secures 18 steals in 85-69 win over Cal

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) dunks the ball over California...

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) dunks the ball over California guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Edwards scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Devin McGlockton added 16 points and Vanderbilt secured 18 steals in an 85-69 victory over California on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt (3-0) scored 80-plus points for the third time this season — after doing so only twice last season. The Commodores are 3-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Grant Huffman and AJ Hoggard each made four steals as the Commodores' total of 18 marked their most in a game since 1998 and is just two off a program record set in 1994.

Vanderbilt made 62% of its shots in the first half, despite making just 2 of 11 from 3-point range, to build a 49-31 lead. The Commodores had 11 steals to help score 20 points off turnovers.

Vanderbilt had its lead trimmed to 61-52 before forcing a turnover on back-to-back possessions, leading to fast-break layups by MJ Collins Jr. and Tyler Tanner to make it a 13-point lead. Tanner, who finished with 14 points, hit a 3-pointer a couple of minutes later for a 68-52 lead.

Andrej Stojakovic scored 17 points for California (2-1). BJ Omot added 15 points, DJ Campbell had 12 and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 11.

Cal was off to its first 2-0 start since the 2019-20 season.

Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) shoots the ball past California...

Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) shoots the ball past California center Mady Sissoko (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

