Virginia outlasts Campbell to give interim head coach Ron Sanchez a victory in his debut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Freshman Jacob Cofie had 16 points, Elijah Saunders scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Virginia outlasted Campbell 65-56 on Wednesday night to begin the Ron Sanchez era.

Sanchez was named interim head coach on Oct. 18 after three-time national coach of the year Tony Bennett retired. Sanchez spent 10 seasons on Bennett’s staff at Virginia in two different stints, 2009-19 and 2023-24.

Cofie gave Virginia its last double-digit lead with 6:08 remaining in the second half before Campbell cut it to six points three times in the next four minutes.

Virginia appeared to take an eight-point lead with two minutes left but an official review determined Saunders' putback attempt did not leave his hands before the shot clock expired.

Campbell guard Jasin Sinani was fouled going for a dunk with 1:46 left before making one of two free throws to get within 59-54. But Virginia's Isaac McKneely was fouled far from the basket and he made both free throws to extend the lead.

Virginia went 2 for 4 on its next two trips to the free-throw line but Campbell could not capitalize.

Virginia improved to 14-2 in its last 16 season openers.

Virginia interim head coach Ron Sanchez speaks to guard Andrew Rohde (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Campbell, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. Credit: AP/Mike Kropf

McKneely finished with 11 points and Blake Buchanan added 10 for Virginia.

Colby Duggan scored a team-high nine points for Campbell (1-1).

It was a back and forth first half until the final five minutes when Virginia went on a 12-2 run, capped by 3-pointers by Cofie and Ishan Sharma on back-to-back possessions for a 35-23 lead. Cofie and Sharma combined to make all six of their shots as Virginia made 14 of 22 (64%).

The Fighting Camels made four 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the second half to get within 44-38.