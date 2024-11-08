Madsen twins combine for 11 3s, 40 points to lead Utah past Central Arkansas 98-63

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen scored 25 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career and Utah poured in 19 3-pointers to roll past Central Arkansas 98-63 on Thursday night.

The Utes picked up where they left off in their season opener, when they drilled a school-record 19 3-pointers in a 100-59 romp past Alcorn State. They went 19 of 38 in that game and 19 of 50 in game two, missing their last five attempts at breaking the record in the last four minutes.

Gabe Madsen had six triples for the second-straight game and his twin brother Mason had five again. and finished with 15 points. Mike Sharavjamts and Ezra Ausar both scored 13 for Utah (2-0), which picked up its 1,900 win..

Layne Taylor scored 15 points for the Bears (0-2) and Brayden Fagbemi added 13.

Sharavjamts scored a fastbreak layup and then drilled a 3-pointer as the Utes went up 16-4 less than seven minutes into the game. Hunter Erickson and Mason Madsen both had two 3s in a 12-2 run that made it 31-10. Shortly after that GGG Madsen had a 3 to start an 11-0 burst to make it 42-13 at the 2:49 mark.

The Utes hit 10 3s, three each for the Madsens, and led 45-18 at the break. Central Arkansas shot 23% (7 of 31), going 3 of 17 behind the arc.

Four 3-pointers, three from the Madsens, highlighted an 11-0 run for a 64-26 lead at 13:48 of the second half. Jake Wahlin had a 3-pointer that pushed the margin to a game-high 41 less than a minute later.

Sharavjamts had eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks without a turnover for Utah and Keanu Dawes grabbed 11 rebounds. The Utes had a 51-39 rebounding advantage.