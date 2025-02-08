SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Omier earns 80th career double-double, leads Baylor to season sweep of UCF, 91-76

By The Associated Press

WACO, Texas — Norchad Omier collected his 12th double-double of the season and the 80th of his career and Baylor defeated UCF 91-76 on Saturday to sweep the Big 12 Conference season series.

The senior from Bluefields, Nicaragua, came into the game tied with Oscar Robertson and Michael Brooks for ninth all-time in double-doubles. After scoring a team-high 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds he is now tied with Malik Rose for eighth.

Moustapha Thiam knocked down a 3 with 6:09 left in the first half to give the Knights (13-10, 4-8) a 25-21 lead, but Omier hit a pair at the line, Jeremy Roach scored at the basket and Robert Wright III hit a 3 to put Baylor in front to stay. The Bears outscored UCF 17-11 the rest of the way to take a 45-36 halftime lead.

Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year VJ Edgecombe returned to the Baylor lineup to score 17 points with five assists and a pair of steals. With Edgecombe sidelined the Bears lost to No. 13 Texas Tech 73-59 on Tuesday. Langston Love scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and Jayden Nunn and Jalen Celestine each added 12 points as the bench contributed 40 points for Baylor (15-8, 7-5).

Keyshawn Hall scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead UCF, which lost its fourth straight game and now has dropped six of its last seven. Thiam hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points while Darius Johnson and Jordan Ivy-Curry contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Baylor plays at No. 6 Houston on Monday. UCF plays host to No. 8 Iowa State on Tuesday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME