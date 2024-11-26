Dawson Garcia posts a double-double as Minnesota holds off Central Michigan, 68-65 for fifth win

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds and went 5 of 6 at the free-throw line in the final minute to help Minnesota fend off Central Michigan for a 68-65 win on Monday night.

Garcia hit a 3 with 3:17 left to put the Golden Gophers up by four, 59-55, but Jakobi Heady answered from deep to get the Chippewas within a point with three minutes left. Lu'Cye Patterson's 3 put Minnesota up by four but Heady halved it with a layup. Garcia hit four straight at the foul line for a six-point lead, but Kyler Vanderjagt hit a free throw and Drew Barbee hit a 3 with 18 seconds left to pull Central Michigan to within two, 66-64, but the Gophers converted 3-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds to close out the win.

Garcia was 7 of 11 from the foul line and the Gophers (5-1) were just 10 of 27 for the game (58.8%). Patterson hit 4 of 9 from behind the arc to finish with 19 points and three assists.

Ugnius Jarusevicius hit all three of his shots from behind the arc and finished with 17 points to lead Central Michigan (3-3) and Heady added a double-double with 13 points and 13 boards.