Charleston Southern visits Presbyterian following Chavez's 22-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-9, 1-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-11, 1-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points in Charleston Southern's 79-74 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Blue Hose are 5-1 in home games. Presbyterian gives up 69.3 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 in conference games. Charleston Southern ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 34.2% from deep. Emorie Knox leads the Buccaneers shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby James is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Owen McCormack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Chavez averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.