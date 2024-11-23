Mitchell leads No. 18 Cincinnati in rout of Georgia Tech 81-58

ATLANTA — Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, and No. 18 Cincinnati beat Georgia Tech 81-58 on Saturday.

Jizzle James and Cole Hickman also scored 14 points apiece for the Bearcats (5-0), who passed the first true test of the young season against their first major conference opponent in the Yellow Jackets of the ACC.

Naithan George made three 3-pointers while scoring 13 points for Georgia Tech (2-3). Duncan Powell added 10 points, while leading scorer Baye Ndogo finished with just five points.

Takeaways

Cincinnati: The Bearcats rode hot shooting to their decisive win, particularly from behind the arc. Cincinnati shot 41% (9 for 22) from 3-point range and 52% (32 for 62) overall.

Georgia Tech: Despite four Yellow Jackets averaging in double-digit points this season, only George and Powell managed to break the 10-point mark. Georgia Tech shot just 36% (21 for 59) from the field and 55% (11 for 20) from the free-throw line.

Key moment

After surrendering the game’s opening basket, Cincinnati forced seven Georgia Tech turnovers in six minutes and reeled off a 14-2 run.

Key stat

Cincinnati's defense was stifling, holding down a Georgia Tech offense that had been averaging 82 points. The Bearcats had a strong day inside, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 44-28 in the paint.

Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoot against Cincinnati forward Arrinten Page (22) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Up next

Cincinnati hosts Alabama State on Wednesday, and Georgia Tech continues its seven-game homestand against Charleston Southern, also on Wednesday.