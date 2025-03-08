SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ousmane, Thompson carry Oklahoma State past Cincinnati 78-67

By The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Abou Ousmane scored 24 points and Bryce Thompson scored 16 points and Oklahoma State withstood Cincinnati's rally beating the Bearcats 78-67 on Saturday to close the Big 12 regular season.

Reserve Marchelus Avery scored 10 points for Oklahoma State (15-16, 7-13), who shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range.

Jizzle James scored 17 points, reserve Dan Skillings Jr. 15 and Day Day Thomas 12 for Cincinnati (17-14, 7-13). Depending on the outcome of West Virginia and UCF later in the day, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State could start conference play against each other on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

On senior day, the Cowboys turned a 20-18 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half into a 40-22 advantage with 4:07 before halftime. The 18-4 outburst resulted in Ousmane scoring 11 points.

The Bearcats responded, however, going on a 14-4 run to close the half and get within 44-36 at the break. Cinicinnati spent the entire second half chipping away at its deficit but could never catch the Cowboys.

Thomas' jump shot with 6:22 left brought the Bearcats within 64-62 but they never got closer.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME