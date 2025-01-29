Gabe Madsen scores 18 to help Utah beat Cincinnati 69-66

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen scored seven of his 18 points in the final two minutes, Keanu Dawes added 12 points and nine rebounds and Utah beat Cincinnati 69-66 on Tuesday night.

Ezra Ausar scored 11 points for Utah. The Runnin' Utes (12-8, 4-5 Big 12) shot 53% (26 of 49) from the field and limited Cincinnati to 39% (22 of 56) shooting but Utah committed 19 turnovers, which the Bearcats turned into 21 points.

Aziz Bandaogo threw down an alley-oop dunk before Josh Reed made two free throws to cap an 8-0 Cincinnati spurt that made it 62-all with 3:12 remaining. After the teams traded turnovers, Madsen hit a pull-up jumper and followed with two free throws that made it 66-62 with 1:30 to go.

Madsen made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line from there and Simas Lukosius missed a potential tying 3-point shot in the closing seconds.

Jizzle James led the Bearcats with 18 points and Lukosius scored 10.

There were seven lead changes and three ties before Jake Wahlin made back-to-back baskets and Mike Sharavjamts hit a jumper to give Utah a 40-34 lead at halftime.

Lukosius, Tyler Betsey and Reed each hit a 3-pointer in a 14-0 run that gave Cincinnati (12-8, 2-7) a six-point lead almost nine minutes into the second half. The Utes scored 18 of the next 22 points — including seven by Dawes — to make it 62-54 with 4:59 to play.

Cincinnati plays host to West Virginia on Sunday. Utah hits the road to play Saturday at Oklahoma State.