SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hand's career-high double-double leads Boston College to a 69-60 win over The Citadel

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Donald Hand Jr. scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, both career highs, as Boston College held off The Citadel 69-60 in a season opener on Monday night.

Hand was 4 of 14 shooting from the field but was 3 of 8 from long range and 11-for-11 from the line. Chad Venning scored 15 points and Elijah Strong knocked down his first four shots, including a 3-pointer, to finish with 11 points. Dion Brown, a transfer from UMBC, came off the bench and drilled a corner 3 on his first offensive possession.

Hand drilled a 3-pointer with 6:42 left to push Boston College's lead to 61-48 but Keynan Davis' 3 with 5:01 left pulled the Bulldogs back to within single digits, 63-54. The Bulldogs got no closer except for a layup by Brody Fox that made it 67-60 with 24 seconds left.

Fox paced The Citadel with 18 points and Cameron Glover and Davis each contributed 10.

Earl Grant is now 5-0 against The Citadel, where he was an assistant from 2002-04. Three of his wins came while coaching College of Charleston and he is now 4-0 in season-opening games at Boston College.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME