Tajianna Roberts scores 18 of her 19 in the second half and No. 25 Louisville women beat Clemson

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tajianna Roberts scored 18 of her 19 points in the second half, Olivia Cochran and Jayda Curry each had a double-double and No. 25 Louisville beat Clemson 78-52 on Thursday night for its fifth win in the last six games.

Louisville (20-8, 13-4 ACC) reached 20 wins for the 15th straight season and improved to 13-0 against Clemson under coach Jeff Walz.

The Cardinals conclude their regular season on Sunday at No. 3 Notre Dame, hoping to be a top-four finish in the conference to receive a double bye in the tournament.

Curry had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Cochran added 11 points and 10 boards to secure a double-double in back-to-back games for Louisville. Izela Arenas scored 14 points and Nyla Harris had 12.

Roberts scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter and she capped the 11-0 run with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 66-46.

Loyal McQueen scored 16 points and Mia Moore added 10 for Clemson (13-15, 6-11). The Tigers shot 32% overall, including 3 of 15 from 3-point range.

Clemson got within 41-37 with 5:40 left in the third quarter but only made one more field goal the rest of the frame to trail 55-46.

The Tigers host Virginia Tech on Sunday.

