J'Vonne Hadley's 32 points, 10 rebounds help Louisville beat Clemson 74-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — J’Vonne Hadley scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, James Scott had his second career double-double and Louisville beat Clemson 74-64 on Tuesday night.

Hadley was 10-of-12 shooting, 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and made 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Scott made 5 of 5 from the field and finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Louisville (11-5, 4-1 ACC) has won five straight.

Chase Hunter made three 3-pointers and led Clemson (12-4, 4-1) with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Ian Schieffelin added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jaeden Zackery scored 12 points and Jake Heidbreder 10.

Chauncey Wiggins scored in the lane to give Clemson a six-point lead, tied for its biggest of the game, with 3:13 remaining in the first half. James Scott threw down a dunk 7 seconds later, Hadley scored seven consecutive points and Reyne Smith hit a 3-pointer before Hepburn made two free throws with 37 seconds left to cap a 14-0 run. Viktor Lahkin made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to cut Clemson's deficit to 42-35 at halftime.

Heidbreder sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around another 3 by Zackery to make it a two-point game about 9 minutes into the second half but Khani Rooths answered with a 3-pointer before Hadley added a layup, two free throws and a basket in the paint to give Louisville a 65-54 lead with 7:21 to play. The Tigers trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.