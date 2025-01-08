SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

J'Vonne Hadley's 32 points, 10 rebounds help Louisville beat Clemson 74-64

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — J’Vonne Hadley scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, James Scott had his second career double-double and Louisville beat Clemson 74-64 on Tuesday night.

Hadley was 10-of-12 shooting, 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and made 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Scott made 5 of 5 from the field and finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Louisville (11-5, 4-1 ACC) has won five straight.

Chase Hunter made three 3-pointers and led Clemson (12-4, 4-1) with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Ian Schieffelin added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jaeden Zackery scored 12 points and Jake Heidbreder 10.

Chauncey Wiggins scored in the lane to give Clemson a six-point lead, tied for its biggest of the game, with 3:13 remaining in the first half. James Scott threw down a dunk 7 seconds later, Hadley scored seven consecutive points and Reyne Smith hit a 3-pointer before Hepburn made two free throws with 37 seconds left to cap a 14-0 run. Viktor Lahkin made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to cut Clemson's deficit to 42-35 at halftime.

Heidbreder sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around another 3 by Zackery to make it a two-point game about 9 minutes into the second half but Khani Rooths answered with a 3-pointer before Hadley added a layup, two free throws and a basket in the paint to give Louisville a 65-54 lead with 7:21 to play. The Tigers trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME