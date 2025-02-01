SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Clemson continues on program-best path, defeats N.C. State 68-58

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Chase Hunter scored 20 points, Viktor Lakhin added 13 points with 11 rebounds, and Clemson defeated N.C. State 68-58 on Saturday to match the school record for best start in ACC play.

At 10-1 in the ACC, Clemson matched the 2022-23 team. The Tigers go for 11-1 when they host Georgia Tech on Tuesday, four days ahead of a home showdown against No. 2 Duke. The Tigers, 18-4 overall, are on a six-game winning streak.

Two free throws by Chauncey Wiggins, who finished with 11 points, gave the Tigers their first 10-point lead of the game, 59-49 with five minutes left in the second half. Soon afterward, Hunter had a 3-pointer, a dunk and a mid-range jumper for a 66-53 lead with 2 1/2 minutes to go.

Dontrez Styles, who averages 9.5 points per game for N.C. State (9-12, 2-8), scored a season-high 24 points with a career-high six 3-pointers in eight attempts.

There were nine lead changes in a tightly contested first half with each team having a largest lead of five points.

Clemson took the final lead of the half when Lakhin and Jaeden Zackery both scored in the paint and Lakhin followed up with a tip-in for a 34-29 lead. The Tigers led 34-31 at the break.

N.C. State, which has lost six in a row and eight of nine, travels to California to play Cal on Wednesday and Stanford on Saturday.

