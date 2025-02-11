SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lakhin leads No. 23 Clemson to 85-65 win over North Carolina

By The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. — Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points, including a season-best four 3-pointers, and No. 23 Clemson rolled past North Carolina 85-65 on Monday night.

Chase Hunter added 19 points with four 3s for the Tigers (20-5, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who followed up their 77-71 win over then-No. 2 Duke on Saturday night with a dominant showing against the Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6).

It's the first time Clemson has beaten Duke and North Carolina in the same year since the 2019-20 season.

While the Duke game was tight throughout, Clemson took control of this one early. All but two of Lakhin’s points came in the first half, and the 6-foot-11 Cincinnati transfer also finished with five of Clemson’s eight blocks.

The Tigers were up 49-33 at the break, and North Carolina never made a second-half charge.

R.J. Davis led UNC with 18 points.

Takeaways

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were hoping to begin a late push for an NCAA bid. Instead, they struggled from long distance and at the foul line.

Clemson: The Tigers have lost just once in their past nine games — in double overtime to Georgia Tech at home last week — and appear a legitimate threat to win the program's second ACC regular-season title.

Key moment

Davis’ 3-pointer put North Carolina ahead 23-21 midway through the first half. That’s when Lakhin followed with a 3 to start a 28-10 burst to end the half.

Key stat

Clemson reached 20 wins for a third straight season and the seventh time in coach Brad Brownell’s 15 seasons.

Up next

North Carolina plays at Syracuse on Saturday night.

Clemson center Viktor Lakhin (0) blocks a shot by North...

Clemson center Viktor Lakhin (0) blocks a shot by North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau, center right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. Credit: AP/Scott Kinser

Clemson visits Florida State on Saturday.

