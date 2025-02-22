Jaeden Zackery scores 19 in overall strong game to lead No. 18 Clemson past SMU 79-69

DALLAS — Jaeden Zackery had 19 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers before halftime, plus six rebounds, seven assists and five steals to help No. 18 Clemson beat SMU 79-69 Saturday.

Chase Hunter added 17 points and Viktor Lakhin had 16 for the Tigers (22-5, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are tied for second with Louisville and one-game behind Duke.

Chuck Harris scored 16 points, and Matt Cross and B.J. Edwards had 12 each for the Mustangs (20-7, 11-5).

Clemson ended the first half on a 7-2 run after SMU took its only lead of the game at 30-29, then scored the first nine points of the second half. The Tigers’ largest lead was 18 points.

Takeaways

Clemson: The Tigers tied a program record for conference wins set two years ago. They can match or surpass their highest poll position this season, which was No. 16 in mid-December.

SMU: Boopie Miller, who leads the team averaging 13.4 points and 5.7 assists per game, missed his third consecutive game with a bruised left foot. A win could have vaulted the Mustangs into the Top 25 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They’re instead 0-3 against ranked teams, losing by an average of 17.3 points.

Key moment

Zackery’s mid-range miss at the 24-second buzzer early in the second half was rebounded by Lakhin. That led to Hunter’s 3-pointer amid the 9-0 run opening the second half.

Clemson guard Jaeden Zackery (11) tries to get past Southern Methodist guard Chuck Harris (3) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Richard W. Rodriguez

Key stat

Clemson, 61st in Division I averaging nine 3-pointers per game, matched that total with 6:17 left in the half. The Tigers hit 14, matching their season high, on 29 shots.

Up next

Clemson will host Notre Dame on Wednesday, when SMU visits California.